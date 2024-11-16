Hertl scored two power-play goals in Friday's 4-2 win over Utah.
Hertl came through when the Golden Knights needed him the most, netting back-to-back power-play tallies in the second and third periods to lift the team back from a 0-2 deficit into a 2-2 tie. Hertl has found the back of the net three times in his last two games, and all three goals have come with the man advantage. In fact, six of Hertl's seven goals this season have come in the power play.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Nets power-play goal•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Earns 500th career point•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Nabs helper in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Collects pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Nets power-play goal Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Two of each Tuesday•