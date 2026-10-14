Hertl scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Hertl made an impact offensively with a first-period goal, and his wrist shot tied the game for the Golden Knights at the 6:46 mark. Although his limited shot volume and ice time capped his overall fantasy contributions, Hertl's continued involvement in the Golden Knights' power-play rotation should provide opportunities to maintain his scoring production. Hertl has seven points in eight games, though it must be noted that four of those points (two goals and two assists) came in a 6-2 win over Seattle on Oct. 6.