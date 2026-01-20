Hertl scored a power-play goal and placed two shots on net in Monday's 2-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Hertl kept the Golden Knights from being shut out with his power-play tally late in the second period. The 32-year-old center is now up to a three-game point streak and a run of play with 13 points over his last eight games. Overall, he has 20 goals, 43 points, 126 shots on net, 57 hits and 23 blocks through 48 games this season. The 13-year veteran has ramped up his quality of play as of late and is back on track for the fifth 60-plus point campaign of his career. While he's been bumped down to a third-line role with Mitch Marner sliding into the second-line center spot amidst multiple injuries, Hertl hasn't lost much playing time, and he remains a strong fantasy option in most standard leagues.