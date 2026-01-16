Hertl scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and logged two PIM in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Hertl helped out on Pavel Dorofeyev's second goal of the game early in the third period before scoring the game-tying tally with seven seconds left in regulation. This was Hertl's fourth multi-point effort over the last six contests, and he has four goals and seven assists in that span. The center is up to 19 goals, 41 points (17 on the power play), 123 shots on net, 56 hits, 25 PIM, 20 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 46 appearances this season. He's still listed on the third line but is functionally a top-six forward in a strong offense.