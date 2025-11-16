Hertl scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Hertl provided an insurance tally in the third period, making this his third straight game with a goal. He's yet to go more than three consecutive contests without scoring this season, providing steady offense in a second-line role. The center is up to eight goals, 14 points, 48 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-2 rating through 17 appearances.