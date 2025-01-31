Hertl scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hertl reached the 20-goal mark for the season and extended his point streak to 11 games (nine goals, six assists) on the same play. He opened the scoring at 4:58 of the first period, but the Golden Knights were unable to solve Elvis Merzlikins a second time. Hertl is now at 41 points (17 on the power play), 128 shots on net, 67 hits, 45 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 52 contests this season.