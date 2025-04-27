Hertl scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist Saturday in the Golden Knights' 4-3 overtime win over the Wild in Game 4 of their first-round series.

Both points came in the third period as the Knights erased a 2-1 deficit. Hertl has been locked in to begin the playoffs, and through four games he's delivered three goals and five points, including two power-play assists. The 31-year-old will look to keep rolling when the series shifts back to Vegas for Game 5 on Tuesday.