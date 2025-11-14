Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Lights lamp Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hertl scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Hertl tied the game at 2-2 in the third period. His goals have come in bunches this season -- this is the third time Hertl has scored in two or more consecutive games so far. He's at seven tallies, 13 points, 45 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-1 rating across 16 appearances. Hertl continues to operate as the second-line center and will likely have some extra defensive duties in the absence of William Karlsson (lower body), who is considered week-to-week.
