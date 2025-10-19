Hertl scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Hertl has scored in three straight games, earning five of his six points on the year in that span. He's playing on the first power-play unit, which has been a massive stretch for Vegas early in the year, as well as the second line. Hertl has three goals, three helpers, 15 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-2 rating through six appearances.