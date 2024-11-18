Hertl posted an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Hertl set up new linemate Keegan Kolesar's second-period tally. This was Hertl's first even-strength point in six games, though he had three power-play goals over his last two outings. For the season, the 31-year-old center has thrived in a second-line role, earning seven goals, nine helpers, 36 shots on net, 28 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating across 18 appearances.