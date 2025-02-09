Hertl scored the game-winning goal and took three shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 win against Boston.

Hertl's goal won the game for the Golden Knights with under two minutes to go after hitting a turnaround shot in front of the crease. Hertl's tally brings his season totals up to 21 goals, 42 points and 140 shots on net in 56 games this season. The 31-year-old center has four goals in his past seven outings. He continues to shoot the puck more frequently than he did a season ago, leading to four more goals and counting than he had during the 2023-24 campaign. Hertl has cemented his role on Vegas' second line and first power-play unit. He should make a push towards the 60-70 point threshold and holds great value in fantasy the rest of the way.