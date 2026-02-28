Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Nets power-play goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hertl scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
This was Hertl's 600th career point, coming in his 850th contest. The center has two goals and five assists over his last nine outings as he continues to be an effective scoring option in a middle-six role. Overall, he has 23 goals, 51 points (22 on the power play), 151 shots on net, 81 hits, 31 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 59 appearances.
