Hertl scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Hertl gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead at 6:43 of the second period. The 31-year-old center had gone seven contests without a goal and three games without a point entering Wednesday. He's up to five tallies, eight assists, seven power-play points, 28 shots on net, 26 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 16 outings this season. Hertl's offense is good, but his non-scoring numbers are a little shaky in areas, though not to the point of threatening his status as the second-line center.