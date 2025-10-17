Hertl scored a power-play goal on six shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Bruins.

Hertl was ruled to have gotten a stick on a Pavel Dorofeyev shot that created a rebound with chaos in the crease. This was Hertl's first power-play point of the season, as he's largely been unable to get involved from the bumper spot while Pavel Dorofeyev has been ripping home one-timers. Hertl is up to two goals, two assists, 12 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-1 rating through five contests in a second-line role.