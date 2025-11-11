Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Nets sixth goal of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hertl scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.
Hertl snapped a three-game pointless skid with this third-period goal -- his first since Oct. 31 in a 4-2 loss to Colorado and sixth of the campaign. Hertl has failed to crack the scoresheet in five of the Golden Knights' last eight games, though, so it's hard to rely on him for sustained production even if he's averaging close to one point per game this season. He's up to 12 points (six goals, six helpers) in 15 games.
