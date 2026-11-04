Hertl scored two power-play goals on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Hertl opened the scoring late in the first period, then scored the game-winner with 35 seconds remaining in regulation. His prominent role on Vegas' top power-play unit continues to provide strong fantasy value, especially in leagues that reward goals and special-teams production. Despite holding a middle-six role on even strength, Hertl has found ways to be productive and is up to 11 points (seven goals, four assists) across 17 contests.