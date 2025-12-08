Hertl scored a goal on two shots and added two assists in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Hertl continues to score in bunches -- he has four goals over his last four games. For the season, he's up to 13 goals, 22 points, 77 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-5 rating through 28 appearances. While he's currently listed on the third line, Hertl's usage has been in line with that of a top-six forward thanks to his ample role on the first power-play unit. Fantasy managers can continue to trust him for steady scoring contributions and a bit of physical play.