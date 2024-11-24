Hertl scored a goal on three shots, adding two blocks and one hit to his line in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canadiens.

Hertl was wide open after several Montreal defenders bit on a pump fake by Brayden McNabb, who fed Hertl for the game's first goal. It looked like Montreal goalie Sam Montembeault was screened and couldn't see McNabb's pass. The tally was Hertl's eighth to go along with nine assists, 45 shots and two PIM through 21 outings.