Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Pair of points in win

Hertl scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and logged five hits in Saturday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Hertl broke the scoreless deadlock at 10:26 of the second period. He also set up the third goal of Mitch Marner's hat trick later in the frame. While Hertl ended up with a team-low 15:20 of ice time, he was able to be productive again. He has four points over three contests against the Hurricanes and is up to five goals, eight assists, 31 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-1 rating over 19 playoff outings. He continues to work in a third-line role as well as on the top power-play unit.