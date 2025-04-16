Hertl scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.

Hertl's two points came in the first period, getting him on the scoresheet for the first time in three games since he returned from a shoulder injury. The 31-year-old center is at 32 goals and 61 points over 73 appearances this season, the fourth time in 12 years he's exceeded the 60-point mark. Hertl has added 177 shots on net, 99 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating while regularly playing on the second line this year.