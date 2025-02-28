Hertl scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Hertl's point streak is up to four games (three goals, two assists) after he earned his first multi-point outing since Jan. 18. That game was also against the Blackhawks. The 31-year-old center is up to 23 goals, 46 points (19 on the power play), 146 shots on net, 83 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 59 appearances this season. He's on pace to record the fourth 60-point campaign of his career and the third in four years after being limited to 38 points in 54 outings in 2023-24.