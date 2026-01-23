Hertl scored a power-play goal on nine shots, added four PIM, logged three hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Hertl has been good lately with six goals and eight assists over his last nine games. He's earned seven power-play points in that span as well. The 32-year-old center is up to 44 points (19 on the power play), 135 shots on net, 60 hits, 31 PIM and 25 blocked shots over 49 appearances while primarily playing in a middle-six role.