Hertl notched two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Hertl helped out on third-period tallies by Alexander Holtz and Shea Theodore. This snapped a four-game drought for Hertl, which was his longest slump of the season. The 31-year-old forward is up to eight goals, 12 helpers, 61 shots on net, 37 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 27 outings in a middle-six role.