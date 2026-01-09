Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Records two helpers in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hertl notched two assists, including one on the power play, fired five shots on goal and added two hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.
Hertl has four points over his last two outings. He contributed his assists on goals by Mark Stone and Brett Howden in this contest, which were the Golden Knights' last two tallies of the game. Hertl is up to 34 points (14 on the power play), 115 shots on net, 55 hits, 17 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 42 appearances. He's in a third-line role on paper but is still seeing top-six usage in reality, so fantasy managers should be able to continue to trust Hertl's production.
