Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Scores, assists Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hertl notched a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Hertl posted a second straight multi-point effort, as he also delivered a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes. Hertl has notched four multi-point performances this season and is up to 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 11 appearances.
