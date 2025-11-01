Hertl notched a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Hertl posted a second straight multi-point effort, as he also delivered a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes. Hertl has notched four multi-point performances this season and is up to 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 11 appearances.