Hertl recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Hertl snapped a two-game pointless streak with a solid performance across the board, and this was his first multi-point effort since he recorded three points in a loss to the Oilers on Dec. 21. Hertl has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 16 appearances since the beginning of December, and the 32-year-old will continue to have tons of opportunities to produce in a high-scoring offense despite holding a bottom-six role. Hertl's third-line role shows how stacked the Golden Knghts are on offense.