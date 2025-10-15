Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Scores empty-netter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hertl scored an empty-net goal with seven seconds left in the game during Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Flames. He also added an assist.
Hertl set up Kaedan Korczak's goal in the third period and later closed out the scoring with an empty-netter in the final seconds of the contest. This was his first goal of the campaign and his first multi-point effort as well. He also has four PIM, four shots on goal and seven hits through four appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Lights lamp again in Game 4•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Scores in loss Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Tallies opening goal in win•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Participates in Friday's practice•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Takes turn out of lineup•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Picks up pair of points•