Hertl scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Hertl opened the scoring at 4:22 of the second period. The center has looked good lately with three goals and four assists over his last six outings. He remains in a middle-six role and is up to 13 tallies, 32 points, 105 shots on net, 58 hits, 36 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 45 appearances.