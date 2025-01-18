Hertl scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
Hertl opened the scoring at 4:22 of the second period. The center has looked good lately with three goals and four assists over his last six outings. He remains in a middle-six role and is up to 13 tallies, 32 points, 105 shots on net, 58 hits, 36 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 45 appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Contributes pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Pair of points in Sunday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Helps out on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Empty-netter against old team•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Contributes assist Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: One of each in win•