Hertl scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild in Game 2.
Hertl is already rolling in the playoffs with three points over the first two postseason games. The center got the Golden Knights back within two goals in the third period Tuesday, but the comeback effort stalled out there. In addition to his three points, he's added seven shots on net, five hits and a minus-1 rating while filling a second-line role. Hertl is in a position to be impactful throughout the postseason.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Tallies opening goal in win•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Participates in Friday's practice•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Takes turn out of lineup•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Picks up pair of points•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Slated to return Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Set to miss out Tuesday•