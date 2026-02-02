Hertl scored a goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Hertl had picked up three assists during a five-game goal drought. He gave the Golden Knights a chance after cutting the deficit to one goal at 19:54 of the third period, but there wasn't enough time for an equalizer. Hertl continues to provide steady offense from a middle-six role. He's now at 22 goals, 48 points, 145 shots on net, 74 hits, 35 PIM, 27 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 55 appearances.