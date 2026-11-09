Hertl scored two goals on four shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sabres. He also added four hits.

Hertl restored Vegas' two-goal advantage shortly after Buffalo got on the scoreboard before adding another tally midway through the third period. The veteran center reached nine goals this season and extended his point streak to four games, tallying six points (four goals, two helpers) over that span. His recent finishing form and established role in the Golden Knights' offense continue to provide substantial fantasy value, particularly in goal-heavy formats. He's up to nine goals and 14 points in 19 contests this season.