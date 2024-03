Hertl (knee) was placed on long-term injured reserve Sunday, per CapFriendly.

Vegas needed to create cap space to recall goaltender Jiri Patera from AHL Henderson on Sunday, so Hertl was moved from IR to LTIR. It's still unclear when Hertl will be able to make his Vegas debut after being acquired from the Sharks on March 8. He hasn't played since Jan. 27 due to a knee injury, but he has been skating his own recently.