Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Snaps lengthy goal drought
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hertl scored a goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks in Game 4.
Hertl's last goal came before the trade deadline when he had two points against the Red Wings on March 4. He had been limited to seven assists, 62 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-11 rating during the 29-game goal drought. Hertl now has three points, 17 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-2 rating over 10 playoff contests. The 32-year-old put up 48 points across 80 previous postseason games prior to his year, earning those numbers across seven prior runs. He has filled a third-line role and appears set to continue in that spot now that William Karlsson is back to center the second line.
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