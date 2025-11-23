Hertl scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Hertl saw a five-game point streak end Thursday versus the Mammoth, but he bounced right back Saturday. The 32-year-old's goal late in the first period put the Golden Knights ahead 3-2. Hertl continues to impress in a second-line role, which has seen him produce nine goals, 18 points (seven on the power play), 62 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-2 rating over 21 appearances.