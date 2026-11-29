Hertl scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Canadiens.

Hertl had a strong November, getting on the scoresheet in 11 of 13 games. He racked up six goals and eight assists during the month, including seven power-play points. The 33-year-old center is up to 11 goals, 11 helpers, 71 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-1 rating through 28 appearances. While he plays on the third line at even strength, a spot on the top power-play unit should keep him productive.