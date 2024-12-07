Hertl scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Hertl snapped his six-game goal drought with a first-period tally. The 31-year-old center had three assists during his small slump. He's typically played middle-six minutes this season, earning a strong nine goals, 21 points (11 on the power play), 62 shots on net, 38 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 28 appearances. His power-play production will give him more fantasy appeal, but he could do with a little more consistency at even strength.