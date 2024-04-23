Hertl scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Stars in Game 1.

Hertl won a faceoff back to Noah Hanifin and then went to the net, where he cleaned up a rebound from Hanifin's shot. The goal was Hertl's fifth point in seven contests since he returned from a knee injury. The Golden Knights are fully healthy for the playoffs, and Hertl began the postseason on a line with Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone, which figures to be the team's top two-way forward trio.