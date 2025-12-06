Golden Knights' Tomas Hertl: Tallies PP goal Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hertl scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-0 win over the Devils.
Hertl gave the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead in the latter stages of the second period with a wrister that went right past Jacob Markstrom. Hertl hasn't been the most consistent performer for the Golden Knights this season, but he seems to be trending in the right direction with three goals over his last three outings.
