Hertl scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Hertl had been limited to one goal over his last five games. The 32-year-old got on track with the game-tying goal in the first period, and he added the eventual game-winner on the power play in the second. Hertl is up to 11 goals, 20 points (eight on the power play), 73 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-4 rating over 25 appearances. He continues to play on the top power-play unit in addition to his middle-six role at even strength.