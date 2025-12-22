Hertl scored a power-play goal on five shots, added two assists and logged three hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

One of Hertl's helpers also came with the man advantage. The 32-year-old is functionally the team's top center in the absence of Jack Eichel (lower body) and William Karlsson (lower body), though Mitch Marner, Ivan Barbashev and Reilly Smith have also taken turns down the middle lately. Hertl has five points over his last three games, and he's up to 14 goals, 13 helpers, 12 power-play points, 97 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-6 rating over 34 outings.