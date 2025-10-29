Hertl produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

After helping to set up Pavel Dorofeyev for Vegas' first goal of the night in the first period, Hertl iced the win late in the third with an empty-netter. The 31-year-old center has delivered four goals and nine points in 10 games, putting him on an early pace for his best campaign since he gave the Sharks 74 points in 77 regular-season games back in 2018-19.