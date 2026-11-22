Hertl scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Jets.

Hertl put Vegas ahead 3-2 midway through the second period with a controversial power-play goal that was awarded following video review. He later set up Ivan Barbashev's tying goal with 3:35 remaining in regulation, helping the Golden Knights force overtime. The veteran center remains one of the most productive players on the Golden Knights roster and has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his 10 appearances in November, tallying 12 points (five goals, seven assists), 29 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating over that stretch.