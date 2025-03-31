The Golden Knights announced Monday that Hertl (shoulder) won't be available this week, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.
Hertl sustained a shoulder injury during the Golden Knights' win over the Lightning on March 23, and he's missed three games since then. He'll be forced to miss a few more matchups, and it's not yet clear when Vegas expects him to return.
