Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka: Added to NHL roster Tuesday
Hyka was recalled from the AHL ahead of Tuesday night's home game against the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
During Monday's road game against the Kings, James Neal reportedly left with a hand injury and missed the third period, and Oscar Lindberg was said to have been shaken up following a hit from Kyle Clifford, with the latter item reported by Kings beat writer Curtis Zupke. The rookie Hyka was originally the Kings' sixth-round (171st overall) draft choice in 2012.
