Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka: Heading to Vegas
Hyka was called up from AHL Chicago on Monday.
This will be Hyka's first appearance on an NHL roster in his career, and with Vegas having a whopping four forwards on injured reserve currently, he should have a chance at seeing his first in-game action as well. The 24-year-old has a small frame but makes up for it with great speed and instincts, and has already posted 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 16 games for AHL Chicago.
