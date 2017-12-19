Hyka was called up from AHL Chicago on Monday.

This will be Hyka's first appearance on an NHL roster in his career, and with Vegas having a whopping four forwards on injured reserve currently, he should have a chance at seeing his first in-game action as well. The 24-year-old has a small frame but makes up for it with great speed and instincts, and has already posted 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 16 games for AHL Chicago.