Hyka's 2017-18 season has come to a close, as he will travel to Denmark to compete in the IIHF World Championship, Patrick Williams of NHL.com reports.

The Czech forward's season was likely over anyway, as his Chicago Wolves were eliminated from the AHL playoffs Friday. Now, though, he won't be able to be recalled by the Golden Knights during their postseason run. Hyka suited up in 10 games for the Golden Knights this season, recording just a goal and two assists, though he was much more effective in the AHL. Over 50 contests, the 25-year-old notched 48 points.