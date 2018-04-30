Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka: International duty calls
Hyka's 2017-18 season has come to a close, as he will travel to Denmark to compete in the IIHF World Championship, Patrick Williams of NHL.com reports.
The Czech forward's season was likely over anyway, as his Chicago Wolves were eliminated from the AHL playoffs Friday. Now, though, he won't be able to be recalled by the Golden Knights during their postseason run. Hyka suited up in 10 games for the Golden Knights this season, recording just a goal and two assists, though he was much more effective in the AHL. Over 50 contests, the 25-year-old notched 48 points.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka: Promoted Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka: Added to NHL roster Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka: Returned to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka: Recalled from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka: Reassigned to minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...