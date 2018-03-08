Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka: Promoted Thursday
Hyka was called up from the minors Thursday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
With how banged up the Golden Knights are right now, Hyka appears set to suit up against the Red Wings on Thursday and could even get a look on the power play. The winger talled a goal and an assist in his six contests this season, while averaging 11:32 of ice time. It should be notes that the 24-year-old's promotion was not listed as an emergency call-up, which would mean he will stay with the club for the remainder of the season.
