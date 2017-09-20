Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka: Racks up two points in preseason game
Hyka recorded one goal and one assist Tuesday against the Avalanche.
This was Hyka's first matchup against NHL competition, and he shined. On top of his two points, he recorded a plus-2 rating and fired three shots on goal while logging just 11:15 of ice time. The 24-year-old forward is on the bubble of making the lineup, but even with a solid rest of the preseason, he may find himself with AHL Chicago.
