Hyka recorded one goal and one assist Tuesday against the Avalanche.

This was Hyka's first matchup against NHL competition, and he shined. On top of his two points, he recorded a plus-2 rating and fired three shots on goal while logging just 11:15 of ice time. The 24-year-old forward is on the bubble of making the lineup, but even with a solid rest of the preseason, he may find himself with AHL Chicago.

