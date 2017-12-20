Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka: Reassigned to minors
Hyka was sent down to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
Hyka failed to crack the lineup during his stint with the Golden Knights, so he will have to wait a little longer before making his NHL debut. The 24-year-old will rejoin the Wolves, for whom he has tallied six goals and half a dozen assists in 16 outings. The winger will likely remain on coach Gerard Gallant's short list of potential call-ups.
