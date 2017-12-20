Hyka was sent down to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.

Hyka failed to crack the lineup during his stint with the Golden Knights, so he will have to wait a little longer before making his NHL debut. The 24-year-old will rejoin the Wolves, for whom he has tallied six goals and half a dozen assists in 16 outings. The winger will likely remain on coach Gerard Gallant's short list of potential call-ups.