Hyka was called up from AHL Chicago on Monday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The 24-year-old was recalled earlier this season, but did not play in two games before being sent back down to the Wolves. The Czech has yet to see any NHL action, and it remains to be seen if he will actually crack the lineup this time around.

