Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka: Recalled from minors
Hyka was called up from AHL Chicago on Monday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The 24-year-old was recalled earlier this season, but did not play in two games before being sent back down to the Wolves. The Czech has yet to see any NHL action, and it remains to be seen if he will actually crack the lineup this time around.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...